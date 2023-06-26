Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $102.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

