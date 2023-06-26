Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 40,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $214.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $221.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.77 and its 200 day moving average is $202.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

