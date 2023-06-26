Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after purchasing an additional 645,012 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $169.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.33.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

