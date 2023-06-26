National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia Stock Performance

National CineMedia stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.89. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 22.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 254,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4,022.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.