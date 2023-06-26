Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Down 9.9 %

NTZ stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Featured Stories

