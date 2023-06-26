Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 125.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the period. 12.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

