NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.66.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

