NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,106 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE opened at $109.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.24. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $154.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.10.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

