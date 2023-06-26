Northland Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
ESGD stock opened at $71.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.03.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
