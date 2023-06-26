Northland Capital Management LLC Invests $642,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 0.5% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $46.11 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

