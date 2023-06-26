Northland Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,240 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $16,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.64 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.11.
iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares MBS ETF Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
