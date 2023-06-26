Northland Capital Management LLC Purchases 130 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 623,269 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

