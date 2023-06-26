Northland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Northland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 12.3% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $16,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MBB opened at $93.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

