Northland Capital Management LLC Sells 56,115 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Northland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,115 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 4.1% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

