Northland Capital Management LLC Sells 7,936 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Northland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises about 2.4% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treynor Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

