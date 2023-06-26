NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) & AES (NYSE:AESC) Critical Review

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) and AES (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of NorthWestern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of NorthWestern shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NorthWestern and AES, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern 1 5 2 0 2.13 AES 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

NorthWestern presently has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.66%. Given NorthWestern’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than AES.

NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. AES pays an annual dividend of $6.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. NorthWestern pays out 79.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NorthWestern has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern and AES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern 12.12% 7.04% 2.55% AES N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NorthWestern and AES’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern $1.48 billion 2.27 $183.01 million $3.22 17.43 AES $13.00 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

NorthWestern has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AES.

Summary

NorthWestern beats AES on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,597 miles of electric transmission and 18,534 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,099 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 135 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,342 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,545 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company serves approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Corporation was incorporated in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels and technologies to generate electricity, including coal, gas, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass; and renewables, such as energy storage and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 32,326 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

