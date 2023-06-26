Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
NYMX opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.74.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
