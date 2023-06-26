Oak Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,281 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 57,974 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 845,632 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $420,169,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 738.9% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,287 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Shares of COST opened at $524.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.14. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

