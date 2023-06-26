Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 1.8 %

OVBC stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.14.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 78,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

