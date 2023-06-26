Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 1.8 %
OVBC stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.14.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 78,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
