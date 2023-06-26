Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,580 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 105,757 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $93.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.12. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

