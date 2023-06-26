OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $32,928,000.00 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,200,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $32,928,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,960,760 shares in the company, valued at $81,916,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Leisure Ltd Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 1,350,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $12,987,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 10,852,049 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $109,388,653.92.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.91. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $182.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,375 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,699,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after buying an additional 1,119,500 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,449,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,422,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 616,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

