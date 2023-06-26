Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Director John Joseph Flynn Sells 50,000 Shares

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $517,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,629,666 shares in the company, valued at $27,190,746.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Open Lending Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 16.24 and a current ratio of 16.24.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter worth $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Open Lending by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $200,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Open Lending by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after buying an additional 30,647 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after buying an additional 107,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

See Also

