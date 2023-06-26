Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 43,604 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $78,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $118.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

