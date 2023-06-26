Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,303 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 7.1% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Down 1.6 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $118.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $322.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.07. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

