Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) and Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) and Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Organon & Co. and Kyowa Kirin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organon & Co. 12.14% -119.00% 10.66% Kyowa Kirin N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Organon & Co. and Kyowa Kirin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organon & Co. 1 1 2 0 2.25 Kyowa Kirin 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Organon & Co. currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.28%. Given Organon & Co.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Organon & Co. is more favorable than Kyowa Kirin.

76.7% of Organon & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Kyowa Kirin shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Organon & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Organon & Co. pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Kyowa Kirin pays an annual dividend of $19.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 102.2%. Organon & Co. pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kyowa Kirin pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Organon & Co. and Kyowa Kirin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organon & Co. $6.15 billion 0.84 $917.00 million $2.92 6.93 Kyowa Kirin N/A N/A N/A $34.33 0.57

Organon & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Kyowa Kirin. Kyowa Kirin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organon & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Organon & Co. beats Kyowa Kirin on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage. The company's biosimilars portfolio consists of immunology products, such as Brenzys, Renflexis, and Hadlima; and two oncology products, including Ontruzant and Aybintio. It offers cholesterol-modifying medicines under the Zetia, Ezetrol, Vytorin, Inegy, Rosuzet, and Zocor brands; Cozaar and Hyzaar for the treatment of hypertension; respiratory products for treatments of control and prevent symptoms caused by asthma under the Singulair, Dulera, Zenhale, and Asmanex brand names; and Singulair, Nasonex, Clarinex, and Aerius for treating seasonal allergic rhinitis. The company provides dermatology products under the Diprosone and Elocon brand; bone health portfolio, including Fosamax brand name; non-opioid pain management products under the Arcoxia, Diprospan, and Celestone brand names; Proscar for the treatment of symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Propecia for the treatment of male pattern hair loss. The company sells its products to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, government agencies, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals that focuses on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor. The company also develops GRAN /Peglasta/Neulasta for chemotherapy-induced febrile neutropenia; LEUNASE for acute lymphoblastic leukemia; LUMICEF, a biological treatment for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis; Moventig, a mu-opioid receptor antagonist for the treatment of opioid induced constipation; Nouriast/ Nourianz, an adenosine receptor antagonist for Parkinson's disease; and ORKEDIA, an oral calcimimetics agent. In addition, it offers PecFent, a nasally administrated spray; POTELIGEO, a humanized monoclonal antibody for CC chemokine receptor 4; REGPARA for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism; Romiplate/Nplate, a genetically recombinant protein for platelet production of thrombopoietin receptors; and SANCUSO for the treatment of nausea and vomiting. It has an agreement with Amgen Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize KHK4083, a Phase 3-ready anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. in June 2019. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited.

