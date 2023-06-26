Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. Organovo has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Organovo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONVO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Organovo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 17.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 20.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Articles

