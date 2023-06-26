Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.1% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,730,000 after buying an additional 206,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,626,331,000 after buying an additional 270,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,583,000 after buying an additional 334,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $129.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.02. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.