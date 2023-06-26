Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 1,644 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

