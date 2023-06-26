Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $213.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.29. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

