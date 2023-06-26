Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,035 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Shares of RIO stock opened at $63.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.93. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

