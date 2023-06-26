Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $15.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family CFO Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.2% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 73,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $399.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

