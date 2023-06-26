Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.14 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.11% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,372 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,544,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $48.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $51.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.