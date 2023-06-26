Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $4 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,032 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

NYSE:CRM opened at $210.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,093,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,093,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 771,032 shares of company stock worth $161,582,596. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

