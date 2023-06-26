Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $379.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20. The company has a market cap of $360.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.