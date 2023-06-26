Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $6.32 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.10.

Shares of NKE opened at $109.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.04 and a 200-day moving average of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

