Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IJH opened at $250.62 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.42. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

