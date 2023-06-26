Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $379.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.22 and a 200-day moving average of $365.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The company has a market cap of $360.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

