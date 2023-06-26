Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $458.84 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $462.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $425.58 and a 200 day moving average of $373.88. The company has a market capitalization of $435.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

