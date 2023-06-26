Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,392 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after buying an additional 411,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after buying an additional 107,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,503,000 after buying an additional 125,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after buying an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $108.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

