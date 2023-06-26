Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,392 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $108.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

