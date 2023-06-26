Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,467 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,590 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Comcast by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Comcast by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

CMCSA stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

