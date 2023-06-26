Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 160 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $71.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.45. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

