Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 318 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.15. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

