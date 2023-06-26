Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 318 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Amgen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $227.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

