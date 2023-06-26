Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 501 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Danaher by 62.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 22.7% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $238.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.91 and a 200-day moving average of $250.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

