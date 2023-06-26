Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 793 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $110.01 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.89. The company has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.30, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.