Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 950 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.00.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248,810 shares in the company, valued at $46,501,553,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $458.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $462.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $425.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.88. The firm has a market cap of $435.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

