Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Sells $3,380,000.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 130,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 100,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $26.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.31 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $29.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825,757 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Pinterest by 627.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $149,748,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

