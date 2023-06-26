Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Down 3.1 %
POLA stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 33.72%.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
