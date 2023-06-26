Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $288.73 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

